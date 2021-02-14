Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 64,460 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,460 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $16,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MXIM opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,436 shares of company stock worth $1,646,174. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

