Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 453 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $69.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 103.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $71.19.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

