Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.43 Million Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,569 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $17,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $46.41 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

