Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $365,000 in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $1,934,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 606.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 79,850 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 146.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

In other news, CEO V Lance Mitchell bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $492,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $492,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $76,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,362. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.69%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

