Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 208,145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,064,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 169,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 1,087.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 44,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 40,611 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 638,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 377,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

