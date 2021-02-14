Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $17,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $662.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $596.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $689.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

