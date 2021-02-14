B. Riley Boosts AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target to $10.50

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $6.60 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

AXTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $515.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.19 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $361,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,834,089 shares in the company, valued at $17,900,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $830,490. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AXT by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter worth about $9,742,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

