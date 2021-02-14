Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMMCF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.75 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of SMMCF stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.01.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

