Wolfe Research Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Market Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABNB. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.65.

ABNB stock opened at $212.68 on Thursday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

