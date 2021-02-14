Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.65.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $167.03 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

