AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target Raised to $55.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $48.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

