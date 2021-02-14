Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Exicure alerts:

XCUR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exicure in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Exicure in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exicure currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Shares of NASDAQ XCUR opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Exicure has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Exicure had a negative net margin of 127.52% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exicure will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XCUR. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exicure (XCUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.