Creative Planning Grows Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Creative Planning grew its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in NIC were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NIC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of NIC by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NIC by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIC by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $34.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

