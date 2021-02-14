Creative Planning Takes $426,000 Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.81. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

