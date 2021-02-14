Frank E. Celli Sells 330,000 Shares of BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Stock

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Director Frank E. Celli sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BHTG opened at $2.74 on Friday. BioHiTech Global, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $63.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 247.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,749.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioHiTech Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 105.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of BioHiTech Global worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

