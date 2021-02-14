Frank E. Celli Sells 330,000 Shares of BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Stock

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Director Frank E. Celli sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:BHTG opened at $2.74 on Friday. BioHiTech Global, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $63.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 247.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,749.63%.
BioHiTech Global Company Profile
BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.
