Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $1,430,250.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $577,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $948,326.77.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,090,700.00.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $95.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.97 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,679,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 101,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.