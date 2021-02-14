Creative Planning Buys 171 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Truist increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.44.

In related news, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $127,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,331.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $1,552,362.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,351,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,109 shares of company stock worth $3,643,536 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $144.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $157.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average is $113.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

