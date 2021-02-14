Creative Planning Raises Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Creative Planning raised its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,912 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,287,000 after acquiring an additional 229,131 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics stock opened at $252.89 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $262.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.37 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $1,498,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. Northcoast Research raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.45.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.