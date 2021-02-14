Creative Planning Takes $393,000 Position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

GTHX stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTHX. Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

In other news, Director Glenn P. Muir acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $309,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.