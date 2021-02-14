Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,773,000 after buying an additional 104,265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in TFS Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 232,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of TFSL opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. Analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $228,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

