Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 146.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $178,000.

In related news, Director Wendy Hannam purchased 2,500 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,706 shares in the company, valued at $828,153.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

