Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 180,661 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 180,661 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sientra were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Sientra in the third quarter worth about $2,694,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sientra by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sientra by 153.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 282,057 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 370.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 203,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sientra by 298.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 159,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 119,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $7.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $395.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

