22,809 Shares in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth $129,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAOI. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

In related news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 25,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,594.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

