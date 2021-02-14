Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LESL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.