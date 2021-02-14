Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Short Interest Update

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the January 14th total of 230,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCNNF shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $36.25 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

