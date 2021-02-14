The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.01

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $102.01 and last traded at $101.86, with a volume of 281330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The Toro’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $961,749.36. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $103,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Toro by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in The Toro by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

