Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.30

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on SVCBY shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

