Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)’s share price traded up 18.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.38. 1,083,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 316,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter. Takung Art had a negative net margin of 45.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.09%.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

