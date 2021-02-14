FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Trading 32.7% Higher

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) shares traded up 32.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $9.99. 595,404 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 904% from the average session volume of 59,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FAT Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

