FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Trading 32.7% Higher

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) shares traded up 32.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $9.99. 595,404 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 904% from the average session volume of 59,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75.
About FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.
