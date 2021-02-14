Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

VLPNY stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

