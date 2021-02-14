Contrasting Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) and Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT)

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) and Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Dais shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dais has a beta of -1.06, meaning that its stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and Dais’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95% Dais -261.44% N/A -572.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Conversion Labs and Dais, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dais 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conversion Labs currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.47%. Given Conversion Labs’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Conversion Labs is more favorable than Dais.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conversion Labs and Dais’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 54.34 -$3.14 million N/A N/A Dais $910,000.00 0.08 -$4.05 million N/A N/A

Conversion Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Dais.

Summary

Conversion Labs beats Dais on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc. operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents. It markets and sells its products through advertisements on Facebook, Google, Amazon, and other social media and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Dais Company Profile

Dais Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes products using its nano-structure polymer technology. The company offers Aqualyte, a platform plastic material technology for use in air, energy, and water applications; ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that addresses the building indoor fresh air requirements for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including industrial process wastewater sea, brackish, or waste water. In addition, it develops PolyCool, a cooling tower system; licenses its nano-structure polymer technology. The company was formerly known as Dais Analytic Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Dais Corporation in February 2019. Dais Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, Florida.

