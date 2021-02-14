Leonardo’s (FINMY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FINMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Leonardo in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Leonardo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

