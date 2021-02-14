BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $55.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

