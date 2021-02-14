Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ERRFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ERRFY opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

