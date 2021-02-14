Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.5% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,561,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,673,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 58.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after acquiring an additional 43,274 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at $3,761,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at $3,594,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 179,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KWR opened at $282.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 785.83 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $293.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

