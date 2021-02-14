Arizona State Retirement System Sells 195 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 58,950.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 5,242.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $669,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,054.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,069 shares of company stock worth $1,797,959 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $71.40.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

