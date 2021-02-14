Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HL. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 790,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 62,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.