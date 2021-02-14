Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 145,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 356,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 31,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.70.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

