Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,556,000 after purchasing an additional 239,296 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,031 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 86,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 37,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company.

MUSA stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

