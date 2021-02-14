Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,410 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

