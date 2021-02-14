The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of GF stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The New Germany Fund has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,163,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 279,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 244,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 228,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

