Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at $711,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Itron stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $108.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.