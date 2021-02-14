Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Balchem by 104.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $120.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.20. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

