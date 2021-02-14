Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1,238.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 186,303 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTG opened at $12.37 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

