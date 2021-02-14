Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,891 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RL. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.37.

Shares of RL opened at $110.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.56, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $123.17.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,866,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607 in the last three months. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

