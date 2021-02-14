Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stepan were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCL opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $131.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

