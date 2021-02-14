Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SINA were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SINA by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SINA by 47.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SINA during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in SINA by 18.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SINA during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

SINA opened at $43.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SINA Co. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $45.68.

SINA Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

