Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given New $26.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $21.41.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

