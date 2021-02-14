Comerica Bank Has $2.77 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,611.17.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,943.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,142.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,802.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,405.09. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

