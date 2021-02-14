Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Sells $2,196,150.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jon Callaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $154.67 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,209.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

